14-year-old Indian-American Girl Wins $25k Prize For Finding Potential COVID-19 Cure

While researchers across the globe are desperate to find an effective cure of COVID-19, 14-year-old Indian American recently won the $25,000 prize and 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a discovery that could provide a potential treatment to the novel coronavirus infection. Anika Chebrolu from Frisco, Texas won the challenge for using in-silico methodology to discover the lead molecule that selectively attaches to the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While talking to CNN, the 14-year-old said that she noted the hype about her invention and it reflects the “collective hopes to end this pandemic”. Anika also said that like everyone else across the globe, she too hopes that lives could go back to normal. Her achievement came just when COVID-19 has already killed more than 1.1 million people in the world since China first reported its case to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United States alone has over 219,000 deaths as per John Hopkins University tally.

Congratulations to Anika Chebrolu, America's Top #YoungScientist of 2020! Learn more about her winning 3M @DiscoveryEd Young Scientist Challenge invention: https://t.co/Vgn7jgUO6Z 🧫🦠🧪 pic.twitter.com/uJ6bDKu0GI — 3M (@3M) October 13, 2020

Read - World Struggles As Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 40 Million

Read - Six Staffers Of DCW's 181 Helpline Test COVID-19 Positive

Anika submitted her project in grade 8

As per reports, Anika had submitted her project when she was in grade 8. However, it was not always going to be focussed on finding a cure to COVID-19 because initially, she aimed at using the same in-silico methodology to identify the main compound that could bind to a protein of the influenza virus.

But eventually, after researching about pandemics, viruses, and drug discovery, the 14-year-old said that it was “crazy to think” that she was actually going to live through a global health crisis. After witnessing the dramatic impact that COVID-19 had on people globally, she and her mentors changed directions of the study to target the SARS-CoV-2. Reportedly, Anika was driven to find a cure for viral infections after learning the number of people who died in 1918 flu pandemic in the United States.

Dr Cindy Moss, a judge for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge also told CNN that Anika has an “inquisitive mind” and she utilised her curiosity to ask questions about a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Now the acquirer of the title of a top young scientist of 2020, Anika reportedly informed that her work still remains unfinished. The 14-year-old’s next aspiration is to work alongside scientists and researchers working to "control the morbidity and mortality" of COVID-19 pandemic by developing an actual cure to the disease.

This is Anika Chebrolu:



- Started studying the seasonal flu

- Shifted to covid after the pandemic

- Designed molecule to fight Covid19

- Won $25,000 for her research

- Named Young Scientist of the Year by @3M



Oh, and she's just 14-years old.#GirlsInSTEM pic.twitter.com/894WYSQowV — Goodable (@Goodable) October 16, 2020

Read - The Rockefeller Foundation Awards New Grants To Scale Up COVID-19 Testing In India

Read - Haj 2021 Will Depend On National, International COVID-19 Protocols: Naqvi

