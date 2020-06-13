Anthony Fauci Says Attending Protests And Rallies Could Be 'dangerous And Risky'

In an interview on US national television, Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said on June 12 that his advice for people is to stay away from large crowds as it could be “dangerous and risky” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fauci referred to President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies, as well as the anti-trump demonstrations, partially hinting at the nationwide social unrest related to the Black Lives Matter.

In his televised address, Fauci insisted that people must wear protective masks while assembling in the rallies, especially as these crowds involved “chanting and yelling”. While lack of protective face covering could enhance the risk of aerosol transmission of the virus in crowds not adhering to social distancing, the health expert urged people must take the pandemic “seriously”.

In a live-streamed discussion with Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on the "Powerhouse Politics" podcast, Fauci said that while he acknowledged the importance of the political movements and protests as a democratic right of the US citizens, avoiding the congregation in large groups was “the safest bet”.

"You know, it's a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration," he said of the recent political protests. "And it's a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So, at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure,” Fauci was heard saying on Live Streamed podcast that aired on June 12.

Doctor Fauci repeatedly emphasized, If you're going to be in a situation where it was beyond your control to maintain distancing, and there's a lot of people around you—make sure you wear a mask.

States could 'turn back the clock'

Hinting at president Donald Trump’s rallies, when asked if the rule applied to that specific crowd, Fauci said, “yes”, adding, that he was “consistent” and he sticks by what he says. As early as last week, Doctor Anthony Fauci bluntly warned that states could “turn back the clock” and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if the lockdown wasn’t implemented in view of the rising death toll in the US, as per US media reports. “There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Doctor Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee and the nation as several states across the US begun to lift pandemic lockdowns as the first step toward economic recovery.

(With Input and Image From AP)