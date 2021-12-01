Antony Blinken Announces Removal Of Columbia's FARC From US' List Of Terrorist Groups

The United States has removed the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) from its list of terrorist organisations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement regarding the revocation of the group from the list of terrorists in a press statement. The decision has been taken after FARC dissolved and disarmed following a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government.

"The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive order (E.O.) 13224, as amended," Blinken announced in a press statement.

FARC leaders still face charges for trafficking and violence

Blinken in the press statement further informed that the decision to revoke the designation of the group does not change the charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking. Furthermore, the US authorities do not remove Colombia's Special Jurisdiction of Peace, which found their actions as crimes against humanity. However, Blinken assured that it will facilitate the ability of the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 accord by working with demobilized combatants.

"Following a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government, the FARC formally dissolved and disarmed. It no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the capability or intent to do so," Blinken said in the press statement.

The US Secretary of State further announced the decision of designating La Segunda Marquetalia and FARC-EP, as terrorist groups. Blinken explained that former FARC commanders, including Luciano Marin Arango, alias Ivan Marquez, created Segunda Marquetalia after abandoning the 2016 Peace Accord in August 2019. He further stated that Segunda Marquetalia has been engaged in terrorist activity and is responsible for the killings of former FARC members and community leaders. Segunda Marquetalia has also engaged in mass destruction, hostage-taking, including kidnapping and attempted killings of political leaders.

"The designation of FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia is directed at those who refused to demobilize and those who are engaged in terrorist activity," Blinken said in the press statement.

Image: AP