Antony Blinken Assures US' Support To Swedish Counterpart Ann Linde Over NATO Application

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde and reaffirmed Washington’s support for NATO’s open-door policy, informed State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement. The meeting between both senior diplomats came as reports emerged that Sweden may apply for NATO membership later this month or in June. Even Finland is reportedly mulling to apply to join the defence alliance on May 12.

However, Sweden and Finland drew warnings from Russia amid the ongoing war over the European nations’ decision to join NATO. Amidst mounting pressure from Russia, Blinken met with Linde and assured Sweden of full support from the US. Price said in a statement on May 2, “Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the Transatlantic relationship to European security and reaffirmed our commitment to NATO’s Open Door policy.”

Moreover, Blinken thanked Linde for Sweden’s “extensive humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine and discussed additional ways to support Ukraine against the Kremlin’s unprovoked and brutal war”, said Price. The US Secretary of State and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed the bilateral cooperation of the countries on global issues including Yemen.

Price added, “The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed areas for U.S.-EU cooperation as Sweden prepares to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2023.”

The Blinken-Linde meeting came in the backdrop of both Sweden and Finland expressing concerns about being vulnerable to Russia during the application period. The same was alluded to by Linde in an interview following the talks with the US Secretary of State. She told a Swedish TV, “Naturally, I’m not going to go into any details, but I feel very sure that now we have an American assurance”.

“However, not concrete security guarantees, those you can only get if you are a full member of NATO, “ Linde added while declining to mention what assurances Blinken gave. “They would mean that Russia can be clear that if they direct any kind of negative activities against Sweden, which they have threatened, it would not be something that the US would just allow to happen... without a response," she also said.

There’s no alternative to transatlantic unity. Thank you 🇺🇸@SecBlinken for reaffirming our close relations and cooperation, our resolute support for Ukraine and strong stance on Russia’s violations of international law and the UN Charter. pic.twitter.com/kDq66fmx8p — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) May 4, 2022

Croatia vows to block Sweden and Finland from NATO

It is pertinent to mention here that Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Tuesday pledged to block Sweden and Finland from NATO at the alliance’s summit in Madrid if he represents the country. However, Milanovic conceded that if the decisions of both European nations joining the alliance is made at the North Atlantic Council by NATO ambassadors, the Croatian President would not be able to push his envoy to embrace the same position.

Croatian President added, “I will be chasing the sinful souls of every parliament member who votes in favour like the devil", stated ANI citing a report.

Just last month, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, Dmitry Medvedev who is also the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, had said that Moscow would have to bolster its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea if Finland and Sweden join NATO. He even made it evident that there would be no more talks of a “nuclear-free” Baltic.

Image: AP