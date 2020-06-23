Apple CEO Tim Cook 'deeply Disappointed' Over Trump's H-1B Visa Suspension

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook has expressed his disappointment over US President Donald Trump’s proclamation to temporarily suspend employment-based non-immigrant visas. Taking to Twitter, Cook said that diversity has been the strength of the United States and highlighted its importance for the nation’s prosperity.

Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 23, 2020

Several tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, have denounced the decision to temporarily ban non-immigrant visas and reform H-1B immigration program. Pichai, an immigrant himself, said that immigrants have immensely contributed to the United States’ success and that he was disappointed by President Trump's order. Pichai added that the US has become a global leader in technology because of contribution from immigrants.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

'To protect American jobs'

On June 22, the White House said in a statement that the Trump Administration will reform the immigration system to “prioritise the highest-skilled workers and protect American jobs”. It added that these reforms will help protect the wages of American workers and ensure that foreign labour entering the United States is highly skilled and does not undercut the US labour market.

For Indians, H-1B for IT professionals, B-1 and B-2 visas for business or travel purposes, and F-1 for students are some prominent non-immigrant visas. H1-B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise and Indian IT professionals looking for onshore opportunities heavily depend on it.

According to a Bloomberg report, around 133,000 H1-B visas were awarded to workers starting initial employment with a company in the fiscal year 2019. Over 12,000 people were awarded L-1 visas in initial applications, and over 98,000 people were issued H-2B visas in the same fiscal year. Critics believe that the US President is using the pandemic as an excuse to work on his long-term agenda of limiting immigration to the United States.

