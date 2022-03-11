Apple CEO Tim Cook Expresses Concern Over LGBTQ Rights In US; 'I Stand With Them'

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently voiced his concerns regarding LGBTQ laws in the United States, days after legislators in Florida passed a Republican-backed bill banning classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among young students.

The bill in question, which was passed on March 8, prompted national controversy amidst an increasingly partisan debate over whether schools should educate children on race and gender. Notably, the contentious bill is dubbed 'don't say gay bill' by critics and those opposing it.

An excerpt from the bill reads, "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

On Friday, Tim Cook took to his Twitter and raised his concern regarding the bill. He wrote, " As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 11, 2022

Tim Cook: "I'm proud to be gay"

In an editorial for Bloomberg Business, the Apple CEO came out as gay as he announced, "I'm proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me." Cook's coming out reportedly uplifted children who informed Cook of being harassed and abused, and many stated that they even had suicidal thoughts.

Another business tycoon who raised similar concerns regarding the LGBTQ legislation is Walt Disney Co's, Bob Chapek. Notably, a Texas judge recently granted an injunction prohibiting the state from investigating the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl for giving her gender-affirming medical treatments, which has sparked concerns regarding LGBTQ rights.

Global acceptance of LGBTQ community gaining momentum

Meanwhile, according to a report by the US-based Pew Research Centre, the global acceptance of the LGBTQ community is gaining momentum around the world. Nonetheless, this does not mean that stigma, prejudice, or homophobic violence are no longer present, the report stated. Conservative administrations have stoked anti-LGBTQ sentiment citing family values in areas like Poland and Hungary, reversing hard-won advances.

Earlier last year, Bangladesh created history by electing its first transgender mayor. Nazrul Islam Ritu, a "third gender" won a landslide election to become mayor of Trilochanpur, a small rural town in the western part of the country. Nepal, another Himalayan country, for the first time included a third gender category in its census this year.