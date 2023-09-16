Are Liberal Arts Degrees In Peril In The US?

In a move that reverberates beyond its campus borders, West Virginia University's board of trustees made a significant decision on Friday: to eliminate the school's world languages department and a third of its education department. The decision, seen as an attempt to make the university "accessible and affordable and relevant," according to the board chair, raises important questions about the future of humanities studies in the United States and the potential impact on students, particularly in an economically challenged state.

These reductions are not the first austerity measures taken by the university this year. In June, the board approved substantial staff and program cuts, which included the discontinuation of 12 graduate and doctorate programs and the elimination of 132 positions. The board's recent meeting, where the latest cuts were sanctioned, was punctuated by student protests briefly interrupting the proceedings. Notably, among the dozens of speakers at the meeting, not a single voice spoke in support of the plan.

Here is what you need to know

In numerical terms, the board's decision translates into more than 140 faculty members losing their jobs and the discontinuation of 28 majors, roughly equating to 8% of the university's academic programs. Although these figures are slightly lower than initially proposed, they underscore the seriousness of the university's financial predicament, as it grapples with a daunting $45 million budget deficit.

The impact extends to various fields of study within the liberal arts, all facing the chopping block, as per a report from Axios. However, the board did choose to retain nine positions in Chinese and Spanish teaching, allowing students to continue learning these languages as electives.

E. Gordon Gee, the university's president, expressed optimism about the board's decision, asserting that it would result in even brighter futures for the students. Nevertheless, this development raises questions about the fate of liberal arts degrees in the United States. Are they falling out of favor in an era where practicality and immediate career prospects often take precedence?

The decision made by West Virginia University reflects the broader conversation surrounding the role and value of humanities studies in American education, making it a topic of interest not only for the university's community but also for those concerned about the future of liberal arts education in the nation.

A quick look at the recent past

West Virginia University's decision is not an isolated data point. It is in line with broader trends. The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point is a notable example of an institution that faced declining enrollment in liberal arts programs. In 2018, the university made headlines when it announced plans to eliminate several humanities and social science majors, including English, history, and political science, due to low enrollment and budgetary constraints.

In 2019, the University of Alaska system proposed significant program cutbacks, including the elimination of degree programs in sociology, theater, and French, among others. These cuts were driven by budgetary challenges and the need to prioritize programs with higher student demand.

Many universities have shifted their focus toward STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs. For instance, the University of California system has seen a substantial increase in enrollment in STEM fields while humanities and social science programs have faced stagnant or declining enrollment. In 2020, the University of Vermont announced budget cuts that would disproportionately affect liberal arts departments.

What explains the decline of Liberal Arts?

One primary reason for the decline in liberal arts degrees is the growing preference for specialized, career-oriented programs. In a rapidly changing job market, students are increasingly drawn to degrees that promise more direct pathways to employment and higher earning potential. Fields like business, engineering, and technology have witnessed surges in enrollment, while traditional liberal arts disciplines struggle to compete.

Critics argue that liberal arts graduates often face challenges in finding employment directly related to their majors. This perception has led some to question the value of these degrees, favoring programs that seem more directly linked to specific career paths.