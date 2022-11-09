Artist Puts On Display Trump's Lies As President; All You Must Know About 'Wall Of Liars'

We have all heard of the Wall of Fame but has one heard of the Wall of Liars? Amid the US midterms, the 'wall of liars and deniers' has surfaced. This wall showcases every lie told by former US president Donald Trump. The artist behind this wall art is Artist Phil Buehler and is centered around Trump's "big lie" that the presidential election 2020 was stolen. Phil Buehler opined that “It’s really corrosive on our democratic system, that people stop believing in free and fair elections. It’s truly a danger to our democracy."

Can the US presidential polls be affected by the 'Wall of Lies'?

The whole idea was to set up a live radio broadcast on the street as people came up to the wall. Radio Free Brooklyn, Phil Buehler, and Tom Tenney were able to simplify this whole project as they created legends about coronavirus, immigration, Russia, and elections. There are about 10,000 lies that are stated by Donald Trump since the time he was elected as president. Earlier, the project Wall of Lies documented some 30,000 lies. The false statements told by President Trump in the last four years have exceeded 200,000 as claimed by the Washington Post study. “For the first time in 51 years, drug prices have dropped'', “By the end of next year, we will build a 50-mile wall,'' and “We have made the biggest tax cut'' are some of the lies from the long list.

As Americans are casting their valuable votes in the US midterms elections, this wall acts as a reminder of what they promised and how they have failed to deliver the same. The US presidential polls result will ascertain who will control the US Congress - the house of representatives and the senate. For now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrat party. But looking at the current numbers, it seem that the Republicans are leading in both, the US Senate and the US House of Representatives. In the US midterms, even though Donald Trump's Republican has the lead, only time will tell whether it will be the Democrats or the Republicans.

Image: AP