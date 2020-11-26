As Donald Trump Pardons Flynn, List Of Other Prominent People Who Were Granted Clemency

On November 25, incumbent US President Donald Trump granted full pardon to former National Security advisor Michael Flynn. In a tweet made ahead of Thanksgiving, the Republican leader mentioned that it was his “honour” to pardon Flynn and congratulated Flynn and his family. However, the retired army general is not the only one who has been showered upon by the Republican’s clemency. Here are others who have been pardoned by the President during his tenure.

Presidential Pardons

Roger Stone: In July, Donald Trump commuted the jail sentence of Roger Stone calling him a "very, very important”. Stone, who is an informal advisor and close friend of Trump, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign had any Russian intervention to help him win the 2016 election.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” Trump’s press secretary had said in a statement while announcing Executive Grant of Clemency.

Joe Arpaio: The former American law enforcement officer was convicted of criminal contempt of court after he defied court order to stop patrol targeting undocumented migrants in Arizona. However, Trump granted him a “full and unconditional” pardon in August stating that Arpaio had continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration” through the time he held the post.

Susan B Anthony: In a rare posthumous pardon, Donald Trump, pardoned the women's rights activist who was convicted of illegal voting and fined in 1873. In a statement, the President said that Anthony was subjected to “a wrongful and unjust conviction stemming from the only vote she ever cast in an election.”

Scooter Libby: In April 2018, Donald Trump granted a “full pardon” to Libby, who served as former Voce President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff from 2001 to 2005. Libby was, in 2007, convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in connection with the disclosure of the identity of a C.I.A. officer, Valerie Plame.

Later, in a statement aquired by AP, "Libby thanked Trump, saying his family has “suffered under the weight of a terrible injustice.” He said Trump “recognized this wrong and would not let it persist. For this honourable act, we shall forever be grateful.”

