As Impeachment Trial Begins, Trump Hails His Leadership In Davos

United States President Donald Trump addressed the global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21. As house reopened his impeachment trial in Senate, Trump attended the event in Swiss Alps where he hailed his leadership and said 'America is flourishing'. The US President also added that US 'is winning the game' while lauding the signing of 'very important' phase-one trade deal with China.

Trump said, “America is flourishing and it is winning the game like never before; new trade deal we have initiated with China is very important.”

Most of Trump's keynote address at the event where climate change topped the agenda included how the US is amid 'economic boom' like the one world has 'never seen before'. While in the face of impeachment trial which has reportedly shaken his re-election campaign for 2020, Trump touted his leadership and said that nearly 11 million jobs have been gained in America since 2016 when he acquired the office.

Trump rejected climate activists' warnings

Trump rejected warnings by climate activists and called them 'prophets of doom'. a climate change sceptic, US leader said 'fear and doubt is not a good thought process'. Despite the concerns about increasing emissions of greenhouse gases that are widely responsible for drastic climate change, Trump even praised US for producing the world's largest amount of natural gas. On the contrary, when the US President was asked about environmental issues, he replied saying, 'environment is very important to me'. Most of Trump's initial part of the speech included him praising America on domestic economic policies.

Just a few hours before the US President spoke, the teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who is also attending the WEF 2020, urged the leaders to make more drastic action against climate change. She said 'basically nothing has been done' on the environment front because the current efforts by the world do not meet the need of the hour. The 17-year-old also wanted the people in power to listen to the concerns of experts and young people who are demanding action on climate change.

