As Pakistan Unrest Continues, Imran Khan To Unveil Next Plan Of Action At Rally On May 18

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he would be addressing the next public meeting on Thursday, May 18 and would share the next plan of action. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has shared this information through the video message that has been shared via PTI's official Twitter handle. In the video, released on Tuesday, Imran Khan said, "Earlier, I decided to start Jalsa on Wednesday but as I have to appear in court for various cases, I will start Jalsas on Thursday. My first Jalsa will be in Muridke, and I want everyone nearby to come and join it so that I can share my plan with you that how to get the country out of the quagmire and how we have to set ourselves truly free, how we have to snatch freedom."

[English Subtitles]



Imran Khan has announced the start of Jalsas (rallies).



The first Jalsa will be at Muridke, on Thursday, 18 May 2023, where Khan will announce the next plan of action in the struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi.#آئین_بچاؤ_ملک_بچاؤ#SubtitledByPTI pic.twitter.com/sHVvCw45EU May 16, 2023

Pakistan faces political chaos: More trouble for Imran Khan

Earlier, Khan had released another video message in which he urged the public to hold a "protest for the freedom" of the people. In the first video message, Khan said, "This is the time for Haqeeqi Azadi and you can't let this moment go in vain." Further, he asserted that fear has been spread among the public to oppress them as he likened the situation in the country today to the atrocities during the rule of Genghis Khan. According to Imran Khan, his supporters, including women, were being tormented in a manner never seen before. The videos have been coming after the PTI Chairman was arrested on May 9.

[English subtitles]

Message from Chairman Imran Khan: Peaceful protest is your constitutional right. This is the time to take your freedom. If you waste this opportunity, it may never come again. #SubtitledByPTI #HaqeeqiAzadi pic.twitter.com/wZ96A5tUFJ — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) May 15, 2023

"All this fear is being spread only to tell the public that those who stand against them will be treated this way," said Khan in a video message. Further, he said, "When the nation decides that it won't tolerate this oppression ... when it decides that it won't allow the violation of the Constitution and that it wants elections ... then no one will be able to stop them." Amid the chaos in Pakistan and the videos that have been released by Imran Khan, Lahore High Court (LHC) has reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Khan on Tuesday. It was the day after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case where he sought pre-arrest bail in every case filed against him since then, as per Geo news.