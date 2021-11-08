Astroworld Festival: Injured Attendee Files Lawsuit Against Travis Scott And Organisers

One of those injured at the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas on Friday, November 5 has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the event's organisers for their failure to avoid the sad fatalities. On Friday night, November 5, eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas at NRG Park after concertgoers surged toward the stage during the rapper's headlining set. The deceased ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old. Twenty-five people were admitted to the hospital, with the youngest patient being only ten years old.

According to a copy of the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court, which was obtained by The Hill on Sunday, Manuel Souza describes the festival as a "predictable and preventable tragedy," and claims that the crowd surge was a "motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety" and an "encouragement of violence." Souza's attorneys told The Hill in a statement that Travis Scott asked them to let additional people in after the show sold out.

Around 50,000 people attended the Astroworld Festival

Chief of Police Troy Finner told reporters on Saturday that a member of security lost consciousness at the Astroworld event after feeling a prick in his neck. The security officer was revived with Narcan, according to Finner, and medical personnel spotted a mark on his neck that could have been from an injection. According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, around 50,000 people attended the Astroworld festival on Friday, when a crowd rush began shortly after 9 p.m. Several times during his Friday performance, rapper Travis Scott asked security to help Astroworld Festival attendees move out of the crowd, ANI reported.

Investigators are expected to look into the design of safety barriers as well as the usage of crowd management to determine what caused a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that killed eight people and injured hundreds more. Authorities planned to examine footage, witness interviews, and a study of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong during rapper Travis Scott's performance on Friday night, AP reported. Whereas Travis Scott In a tweet posted on Saturday, said, he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.” He committed to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

