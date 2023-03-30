At Least Nine Feared Dead After Two Military Helicopters Crash In US' Kentucky

Several individuals were killed when two military helicopters crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky, which is near Fort Campbell in the USA. According to Brendalyn Carpenter-Player, the director of the Fort Campbell Public Affairs, two HH60 Blackhawks from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were involved in a training exercise around 10 p.m. when they crashed, reported Fox News.

“The status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” Fort Campbell said.

"The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Carpenter-Player said. "The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

Local emergency personnel, including the East Golden Pond Fire Department, responded to the crash site located between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road, following the incident. According to WKDZ, a local radio station, up to nine individuals might have lost their lives in the crash.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the crash on Twitter, saying multiple fatalities were expected. "We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available," he wrote. "Please pray for all those affected."

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

Fort Campbell authorities, along with the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, are present at the scene of the accident, and an investigation into the crash is underway. A witness, who was about half a mile away from the crash, reported hearing "two booms," according to WKDZ Radio.

The exact type of helicopters that were involved in the crash is currently unknown, and the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.