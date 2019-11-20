Atlanta: Vegan Man Sues Burger King For Cooking Impossible Whopper On Meat Grill

A vegan man filed a lawsuit against the international fast-food chain on November 18. Burger King launched Impossible Whooper to provide their vegan customers with an alternative of their bestselling burger, however, Phillip Williams was shocked to see that the vegan burger was cooked in the same grills as the meat burger. According to the lawsuit, the company tried to sell Williams an Impossible Whooper that was 'contaminated' by meat by-products.

Read - Best Burger Joints In Delhi That Will Make You Go Om-nom-nom

Burger King accused of misleading customers

Williams had ordered his burger without mayonnaise because it is not vegan from Burger King's drive-through in Atlanta in August, however, it was only after he started eating the patty did he realise that the meat-free patties are cooked on the same grill as the meat ones. Therefore, Williams has also filed a lawsuit accusing Burger King of misleading customers by marketing the Impossible Whooper as a vegan menu option. According to the plaintiff, despite the fast-food giant's representations that their Burger uses the trademarked 'Impossible Meat' which is well known to be a vegan meat alternative, the joint cooks them on the same grill, thus covers the outline of the patties with meat by-products. The suit was filed against the Miami-based fast-food chain in the Southern District of Florida.

Read - Old McDonald's: Aussie Mates Show Off Burger Bought In 1995

Burger King restrains from plastic toys

While this incident brought negative criticism to Burger King, it had earlier gained a lot of praise for restraining plastic toys along with children's meals. The fast-food giant acknowledged that the initiative will decrease the use of plastic across its outlets in Britain. The number is estimated to be 320 tonnes of single-use plastic that will not be served in the market. Earlier that week, Burger King’s competitor McDonald’s Corp announced that the consumers will be allowed to exchange their happy meal toys with fruit bags. The initiative will be in process from next month in some of its outlets across Britain and Ireland. McDonald’s also plans to introduce books as another option from next year.

Read - Hotel Live-streams 10-year-old McDonald Burger That Hasn't Decomposed

Read - Bangkok's Biggest Burger: 10,000 Calorie Challenge Trends On Internet