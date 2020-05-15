Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine passes Away In Houston At The Age Of 31

Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine passed away in Houston on Friday. The princess was married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh. According to Fox News, the princess passed away after suffering from a "sudden cardiac aneurysm" at the age of 31. Maria Singh nee Princess Maria Galitzine and Rishi Roop Singh got married in April 2017.

According to an obituary in a local newspaper, the princess has a two-year-old son named Maxim. Maria worked as an interior designer professional in Houston and Rishi Roop Singh is an executive chef. She was the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine. She passed away on May 4. Maria Singh was laid to rest at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery after four days following her death.

Her son Maxim has been remarked as "the apple of her eye" in her obituary. According to reports, she often shared Maxim's pictures on Facebook. In addition, she is also survived by her three sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, as well as her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann. She is also survived by her parents, Princess Maria-Anna (born Archduchess of Austria) and Prince Piotr Galitzine, a Russian aristocrat. Her maternal grandfather was Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

Maria was born in 1988 in Luxembourg. The European royal had moved to Russia at the age of 5. After graduation, she moved to Belgium to attend the College of Art and Design. Princess Maria lived and worked in Brussels as well as in Chicago, Illinois and Houston.

(With ANI Inputs/ Image Credits: Maria Singh Facebook)