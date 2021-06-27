Baloch Citizens Hold Protest Outside White House Against Pakistan's Military Crackdown

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has intensified protests in the United States in a bid to condemn forceful abductions of political activists by security forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. On June 26, the BNM organised a demonstration outside the White House against enforced disappearance and demanded the safe release of Dr Deen Mohammed Baloch, leader of BNM who was taken into custody by Pakistani forces 12-years ago. According to videos accessed exclusively by Republic Media Netowork, several people are seen standing outside the White House, demanding safe recoveries of Baloch people, who are victims of enforced disappearance.

According to a press release, “Balochistan is going through its worst humanitarian crisis in history. The Pakistani military crackdown on Baloch freedom and rights struggle has resulted in the enforced disappearance of more than 20,000 civilians, including women and children. In addition, Balochistan faces a modern-day genocide perpetrated by the Pakistan-China partnership for economic, military gains in the region”.

It added, “Dr. Deen Mohammad Baloch, leader of the Baloch National Movement, was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence on June 28, 2009. He is missing for the last 12 years - his family fears for his life”.

BNM protest held across Europe

Meanwhile, protests were held on the occasion of “International Day in Support for Victims of Tortures”. To mark the occasion, demonstrations were organised across Europe as well. BNM Netherlands Zone organised a protest at Dam Square Amsterdam. According to ANI, a demonstration was also organised at the main train station in Bielefeld in Germany and in front of the British PM Boris Johnson’s residence in London.

Moreover, BNM also launched #SaveDrDeenMohdBaloch camping on social media platforms. It is worth noting that enforced disappearances of political activists, students and other intellectuals are now common in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces have reportedly launched a campaign to silence dissidents. A massive campaign has already been ongoing in Balochistan to demand the international community’s interference in the gross violations of human rights in the resource-rich province of Pakistan.