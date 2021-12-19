Bangladesh Community In Washington DC Protests For Recognition Of 1971 Genocide

On the occasion of the 50th Victory Day, Bangladesh community members in the Washington DC Metro Region held a demonstration in front of the White House demanding recognition of the 1971 mass killing perpetrated by the Pakistani Army. The protest was led by the US-based Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) Executive Director Priya Saha and the Coordinator of HRCBM Washington DC Metro Area, Pranesh Haldar, reported the news agency ANI.

Footage shared by the news agency shows US-based Bangladesh nationals holding placards and chanting slogans demanding the US Congress to hold Pakistan responsible for carrying out the genocide. While addressing the gathering, Priya Saha recalled that the Pakistani military had killed more than three million Bengalis and raped over four lakh women and girls during the 1971 genocide. Saha said the 1971 massacre was the second biggest genocide after the Holocaust and needs to be globally recognized.

Bangladesh community in Washington DC protests

The protestors demanded that the US administration sanction the Pakistan government and its army officers under the Magnitsky Act. Haldar called for an official apology from the Pakistani government to the Bangladesh government for the genocide perpetrated by its forces. The Afghan community residing in Washington, DC also came out in favour of the Bangladeshi protestors. Afghan people stand with their Bangladesh brothers to condemn the atrocities of the Pakistan Army, said Afghan activist Nisar Ahmed. For several years, HRCBM has been lobbying for the formal recognition of the 1971 Bengali genocide by the US Congress. The Human Rights Organization of Bangladesh has been making efforts to prevent discrimination, uphold political freedom, and bring offenders to justice.

Bangladesh Liberation War

The Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the War of Independence, was a revolutionary war fought in South Asia in 1971 for the establishment of Bangladesh. The war lasted for over 9 months and resulted in the exodus of 10 million refugees and the brutal killing of over 3 million Bengali people. The war started on March 26, 1971, when the Pakistani Army launched an attack on Bengali civilians, students, and armed personnel. The Pakistani Army named this 'Operation Searchlight' and it was joined by religious extremists and militias (the Razakars, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams) who actively engaged in mass killings and atrocities.

During the war, the Provisional Government of Bangladesh formed was moved to Calcutta as a government in exile. India joined the war on December 3, 1971, after Pakistan launched an airstrike in Northern India. Indian forces gained air supremacy and with the rapid advance of the Allied Forces of Mukti Bahini and the Indian Army, the Pakistan forces were weakened. The war ended on December 16, 1971, when the Pakistani Army finally surrendered in Dacca.

(Image: ANI)

(With Inputs from ANI)