Barack And Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Commencement Speeches For 'Class Of 2020'

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama is all set to take part in a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16, where they will be addressing the graduating 'Class of 2020' in a one-hour special. According to reports, the event will be broadcasted live on many American channels and is being headlined by YouTube. President Obama will join other celebrities like Lady Gaga, BTS Boy Band to deliver commencement speeches for students across the country.

According to reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, former Secretary of State Robert Gates are also scheduled to give commencement speeches at the star-studded lineup hosted by Michelle Obama's 'Reach Higher Initiative'. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will also give commencement speeches at the YouTube Originals 'Dear Class of 2020,' scheduled to take place on June 6.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Barack Obama made the announcement on May 5 through his official Twitter handle where he mentioned the events that he will be attending online. As per reports, Barack Obama was asked by multiple students to deliver a national commencement speech after a post from a high school student sparked the effort on Twitter. The commencement speeches will also reportedly have a special graduation party featuring BTS and more.

Lockdown in US

The United States, like the rest of the world, is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools and Universities in the country have been shut down, including businesses and retail establishments. The United States on April 28 became the first country in the world to record a million confirmed coronavirus cases and so far it has over 71,000 deaths, which is more than any other nation across the globe.

(Image Credit: AP)