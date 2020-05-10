Barack Obama Criticises Donald Trump's COVID-19 Handling During A Web Call: Reports

Former US President Barack Obama hit out at Donald Trump over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and called it an "absolute chaotic disaster" during a conversation with ex-members of his administration, international media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Obama was talking to over 3,000 former White House officials who had served in his administration from 2008 to 2016 and the audio of the conversation is reported to have leaked.

During the web call, Obama reportedly urged his supporters to back his former vice-president Joe Biden, who is most likely the Democrat nominee for the upcoming polls in November this year. Obama's criticism of Trump administration's coronavirus response has come at a time when the president is keen on re-opening the country again.

The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, without mentioning Obama's web call, hit out at Democrats saying that President Trump's response has been unprecedented in saving American lives. She said that democrats pursuing a sham witch hunt against Trump while he was busy handling the crisis, international media reported.

COVID-19 in the US

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide. According to figures by the Worldometer website, the United States has recorded over 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 79,000 deaths to date. The global tally has surpassed the 4 million mark in terms of total infected cases across the world with 2,79,542 deaths so far.

