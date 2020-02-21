Bernie Sanders Is 'absolutely Confident' That He'll Get Barack Obama's Support

United States Senator Bernie Sanders talked about his relationship with former US President Barack Obama and said they've talked to each other “on and off” over the years. While speaking to a US-based international news channel, Sanders not only expressed “absolute confidence” about getting support by the Democratic “icon”, Obama but also said, “we're friends”. As the race narrows between the top six Democratic potential candidates for US presidency against the Republican US President Donald Trump, Sanders said that Obama's support was needed. “We need him, no question about it,” the Senator said.

The self-proclaimed Socialist has also emerged as the new frontrunner for Democrats in November elections. He also believes that irrespective of who becomes the Democratic nominee, Obama “will be there at their side”. The Vermont Senator assured that former US President “will play an enormously important role in helping” the Democrats to defeat Trump.

The caucuses in Nevada on February 22 will be the third contest in the party's campaign to find a challenger to Trump. The first ones in Iowa and North Hampshire declared two different candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders respectively. Sanders has surged into the polling lead nationally in Nevada after his strong finish in both, Iowa and North Hampshire. He describes himself as a Democratic Socialist and has tackled the criticism of his views being 'too hard-left' to win the White House.

Sanders and Obama's administration

According to international reports, both Sanders and Obama have not favoured each other on all policies. For instance, the Vermont Senator was opposed to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade plan, which was also the signature issue for the Obama administration. However, despite his penchant for confronting the former US President over his policies from time to time, Sanders remained a reliable vote for some of Obama's most important policy initiatives including the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Now, Sanders has also described a warm relationship with the former US President and said that the two remain regularly in contact. However, Obama's previous aides have now remained publically critical of Vermont Senator's candidacy.

The former US President, on the other hand, has refused to publically support or criticise Sanders or any other Democratic candidate. Sanders has also said that he believes Obama has played a significant role in the primary, further adding that “everybody, I'm sure, is tugging at his sleeve”. The winner of New Hampshire primary expressed that Obama's view is “Play it out, let's see who wins and I'll be there for the winner.”

(With Agency Inputs)