Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary, Calls It 'beginning Of Political Revolution'

The United States Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in New Hampshire on February 11 after securing a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the state's Democratic primary. Sanders who led the polls with 26 per cent and 90 per cent of the precincts reporting. After his triumph, Sanders said that his victory is the start of US President Donald Trump's end. The US Senator also called it the 'beginning of a revolution' and credited the Americans for his win.

Our victory tonight is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 12, 2020

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was trailing with 24.4 per cent votes while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had 19.8 per cent. According to international reports, Sanders managed to draw excitement of the voters despite a modest turnout. The US Senator has emerged as the new Democratic frontrunner with former US Vice President Joe Biden leaving the state early to South Carolina.

We just won the New Hampshire primary. What we have done together here is nothing short of the beginning of a political revolution. Join us live at our primary night rally in Manchester! https://t.co/OmKd1xIumv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 12, 2020

Buttigieg congratulates Sanders

Buttigieg congratulated the winner of New Hampshire primary, Sanders on his 'strong showing'. According to international reports, Indiana Mayor told the supporters that so many of them have chosen to meet 'a new era of a challenge with a new generation of leadership'. These primary results have started to thin the field of Democrats who are currently seeking the right candidate to challenge the Republican US President in the elections of November 3.

In New Hampshire, Biden came distant fifth in the early results with 8.6 per cent behind US Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.5 per cent. Businessman Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet dropped out after the polls closed. As opposed to Iowa, where the technical glitches delated the vote-counting and the results for days, the results for New Hampshire were rolled out quickly.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, according to the early exit polling combined by Edison Research, Trump was projected win the state's presidential primary by defeating rival William Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts.

