As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution that condemned Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, US President Joe Biden hailed the move and said that the world has sent a "united" message to Moscow for its "unlawful action" against its neighbouring country. He said neither Russia can wipe a state from the world map nor can change borders by force.

Biden underscored that the overwhelming majority of the world--nations from every region, large and small, representing a wide array of ideologies and governments - voted to defend the United Nations Charter and condemn Russia's illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian territory by force.

Reiterating his staunch stance over the ongoing "brutal war", Biden said among 193, at least 143 nations stood on the side of freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He noted that the number is even more than the 141 nations that voted in March to unequivocally condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine. The four countries which took the side of the aggressor are-- Belarus, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria. "By attacking the core tenets of the UN Charter, Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. The stakes of this conflict are clear to all—and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map," said Biden in response to the recent vote.

World has just demonstrated that it is more united, opines Biden

Further, in a statement released by the White House, Biden emphasised that Ukraine is entitled to the same rights as every other sovereign country and added it must be able to choose its own future, and its people must be able to live peacefully inside its internationally recognised borders. According to the POTUS Biden, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations. "Together with the UN General Assembly, we will not tolerate illegal attempts at annexation or the theft of a neighbour’s land by force. We will stand up for international law, the UN Charter, and the rights and protections it affords to Ukraine and its people – and to every state and people everywhere," said the US President.

