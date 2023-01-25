Biden Calls Congress To 'act Quickly' Over Assault Weapons Ban After California Shooting

In view of the two deadly mass shootings that happened in California in less than 48 hours, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to "act quickly" over the ban on "assault weapons," per the statement released by the White House.

On Monday, a group of senators reintroduced a ban on assault weapons and a law that would further tighten the minimum purchase age of assault weapons to 21.

Yesterday, Senator Feinstein, along with Senators Murphy, Blumenthal, and others, reintroduced a federal assault weapons ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21. "Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action," said Biden in a statement. "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this assault weapons ban to my desk and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he added.

This development came after California saw mass shooting incidents in the Half Moon Bay area. The shooting killed at least seven people, leaving one critically injured. Biden on Tuesday assured full support from the government's side to the people of California. "Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack," Biden added in the statement. This shooting came within 48 hours of Southern California's Monterey Park's mass shooting.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at the public in a popular dance studio in Southern California's Monetary Park. While addressing a media briefing in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said that one person was found dead and another injured at the first location, and at a separate site, three more people were found dead.

The officials called the incident "horrific" and confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from his vehicle. "It's a tragedy that we hear about far too often, but today it has hit home here in San Mateo County," CNN quoted the sheriff.

Meanwhile, Dave Pine, in a statement released on the County of San Mateo website, said, "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay." The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. "Gun violence must stop."

Image: AP