Biden Calls Himself A 'car Guy', Offers Ride On Luxury EV To Journalists During Auto Show

In a kind and one of the rarest gestures, US President Joe Biden, who is a big fan of the electric car, offered a ride to Washington to the onlookers and the reporters present during an automobile show on Wednesday. The President was seen driving a high-end electric vehicle Cadillac Lyriq-- a semi-autonomous that comes with hands-free driver assistance technology-- which costs $61,795 (Rs 49 lakh). As the car drives slowing across the carpet in the convention hall of the Detroit auto show, Biden can be seen saying, "Anyone wants a ride to Washington?" "Come on, jump in. I'll give you a ride to Washington," he said.

I’m a car guy, and the vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future.pic.twitter.com/FOh0bnizMR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2022

Subsequently, a journalist was heard saying, "Is that my Uber? Uber ride?" Biden, in a humourous manner, replied, "It's an Uber."

It’s a beautiful car, but I like the Corvette," added the US President. Further, during the auto show, he touted himself as a "car guy" and added he always feels energetic and optimistic while attending an automobile show, especially electric vehicles. "You know, you all know I’m a car guy. I’m here because the auto show and the vehicles here give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future. And I really mean it. Just looking at them and driving them, they just give me a sense of optimism, although I like the speed too," the White House quoted him as saying.

Biden announces an investment worth $7.5 billion to build charging stations

According to POTUS Biden, several companies have announced new investments of more than $36 billion in electric vehicles and $48 billion in battery manufacturing in the country, and added he is proposing a tax credit if anyone buys a used electric vehicle.

He said the government is ready to invest $7.5 billion in order to build electric vehicle charging stations all across America.

"I’m pleased to announce we’re approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state. Look — look, folks, you know, the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified," he announced.

