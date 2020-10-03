Biden Campaign To Take Down Negative Ads Targeting Trump Following His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Following US President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has decided to take down all negative ads against his Republican rival. As per New York Times reports, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield said on Friday, October 2 that the Democratic contender will continue to air only positive advertisements.

The Biden campaign had decided to remove the derogatory ads against Trump before the US President was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for “few days” on the advice of White House physicians. The former US Vice President, who has tested negative for COVID-19, took to Twitter and said that it should be an "American moment" and not a partisan one.

This cannot be a partisan moment.



It must be an American moment.



We have to come together as a nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Trump admitted to Walter Reed

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours of Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, the White House informed that the US President will spend “few days” at a military hospital as a precautionary measure.

As per The Associated Press report, the White House has also informed that Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite which is fully equipped to allow the US President to continue with his official duties.

Prior to this, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a health update on the US President that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigue but in good spirits”. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

The 74-year-old US President and his wife Melania Trump, the First Lady had announced testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had said that the couple is “feeling good”.

