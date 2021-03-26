Biden Caught Using 'cheat Sheet' During Press Conference, Netizens Say 'this Is Insane'

While US President Joe Biden’s first solo press conference since taking the office had significant remarks, Twitter users caught his “cheat sheet” and now netizens can’t keep calm. Several US media outlets even obtained pictures of several cheat sheets used by Biden on March 25 while addressing press which reportedly also included one with the headshots and names of the reporters he planned to call on. Even though Biden made affirmations about vaccination, China and other global issues, Twitter did not let the US President’s short notes get away easily. Most people were seen mocking Biden for not being able to remember his own policies for the United States.

What was there in the ‘cheat sheet’?

As per the New York Post report, apart from the names and headshots of the reporters, Biden also used ‘cheat sheets’ to assist with the facts about American infrastructure which is one of the key policy area US President is focussing on. Reportedly, as per the images surfaced on the internet, one bullet point in US President’s notes read, “The United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality — down from 5th place in 2002.”

However, despite having facts on the handy notes, Biden slipped up while answering the reporters and said America ranked 85th in the world in infrastructure before correcting himself. The press tool for the Thursday briefing of Joe Biden was reportedly limited to 25 reporters. He reportedly only took questions from the journalists whose names and outlets he read from a cue card, a photo of which shows circled numbers around selected reporters.

Meanwhile, Biden on March 25 said that Washington is working with its partners and allies to hold China accountable to adhere to the rules. Concerning China, Biden had made similar remarks in the first Quad leaders summit held earlier this month with Prime Ministers of India, Japan, Australia. Biden also called for democracies to work in cooperation against China.

"Earlier this month, and apparently got the Chinese attention, that's not why did it, I met with our allies and -- how we're going to hold China accountable in the region, Australia, India, Japan, the United States, the so-called Quad because we have to have democracies working together," he said.

