Biden Clarifies 'independent' Taiwan Remark, Says US 'won't Change' Its Policy On Taipei

A day after the much-awaited virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded, the former clarified his position on the Taiwan issue. Giving an obvious impression of hardening support for the island continent amid China's claims of sovereignty over its territory, Biden asserted that Washington is "not going to change its Taiwan policy." Speaking at a press conference in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden stated that "it (Taiwan) is independent...it makes its own decisions."

Immediately clarifying his apparent reference to an "independent" Taiwan, he added, "We are not encouraging independence. We are encouraging them to do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires...they (Taiwan) have to decide...not us...let them make up their mind," the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, quoting Biden as saying.

The assertions by the US President come a day after both Biden and Jinping stood at crossroads on the Taiwan issue, with the latter warning the US of "playing with fire". The three-hour-long meeting also saw both the leaders locking horns over Beijing's "resolute measures" against the separatist forces for 'Taiwan's independence'.



This was the third time in a row, Biden expressed his support for Taipei through a series of mixed messages. In a similar statement last month, during a CNN conclave, Biden remarked that the US is "committed" to helping Taiwan defend its territory in case of Chinese invasion, shaking the decade-long strategic ambiguity of Washington over its informal military role with Taipei.

Jinping warns the US of 'playing with fire'

On Monday, Jinping implied that the US must maintain non-interference in Beijing's domestic affairs, involving matters of Taiwan, in a diplomatically drafted statement. "We should each run our domestic affairs well and... shoulder our share of international responsibilities..." he had said. To which, Biden retorted by stating that the US is always going to stand up for "our interests and values and those of our allies and partners." In the overarching 'in-depth and constructive' meeting the Chinese President also described the tensions as an opportunity used by Taiwanese to look for US support as well as Americans to use the issue to "contain" China.

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," Jinping said, adding, "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt," ANI reported.

Tensions between the US, China and Taiwan

For the unversed, tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since 1 October after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. This was followed by the latter's dependence on the US for military support. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of 'reunification.' On the other hand, the US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)