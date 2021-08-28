Biden Commits 'unwavering Support' To Israel's Security In Meeting With PM Naftali Bennett

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 27 August met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the first time since the two leaders assumed office. In his tweets mentioning the strategic meeting as Bennett arrived in the White House, Biden said that both the leaders strengthened the enduring partnership between the two nations and the US underscored its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. He stressed that it was an honour to welcome the Israeli Prime Minister to the White House today.

It was an honor to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House today. We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. pic.twitter.com/nZYxp9zsWd — President Biden (@POTUS) August 27, 2021

The 50-minute bilateral Oval Office meeting which was slated for Thursday was rescheduled in the aftermath of the suicide bomber attack on the US forces in Kabul that claimed the lives of 13 US marines, and at least 92 Afghans. Biden had also held a telephonic dialogue with Bennett on Thursday evening, just hours after the announcement that their meeting had been postponed. Bennet offered condolences for the loss of American troops.

President Biden thanked Prime Minister Bennett for his understanding regarding the change in time of their meeting in light of events in Afghanistan and added that he is looking forward to their meeting which will be held later today. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 27, 2021

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Biden told reporters that Prime Minister Bennet heads and leads the most diverse government in Israeli history. He then moved to the "big agenda" COVID-19 inoculation, as he said that the two countries have "talked a little bit, and we’re going to continue to talk about the issue of booster shots." He then added that the two discussed “the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.”

The US President said that he preferred diplomacy with Tehran indicating at the new Raisi administration but there are, he stressed, “other options” if the diplomacy fails; adding that the US hopes for a “close personal relationship” with Israel’s new PM. "Iran is the world's number one exporter of terror, instability, and human rights violations and we're going to stop them, we both agreed," Bennett told reporters after holding the meeting with Biden.

“ It’s an unshakeable partnership between our two nations. I’ve known every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir, gotten to know them fairly well, and I look forward to establishing a strong personal relationship with you,” Biden told Bennet, adding that they had “become close friends.”

In their first face-to-face meeting, the American leader pledged that “Iran will never get nukes”. The two leaders’ teams are expected to discuss “the unwavering commitment that we have in the United States to Israel’s security” as well as “ways to advance peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.” Biden, furthermore, elaborated that they would “discuss the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. We’re putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we’re ready to turn to other options.”

The US President emphasised that the US-supported Israel developing “deeper ties” with the Arab world and Muslim neighbours, "and we’re going to do all we can to be value added." Biden discussed ways to advance peace and security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians in the Mideast region.

He did not mention the historic “Abraham Accords,” negotiated by the former Trump administration. The US also pledged to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system deployed in May’s 11-day conflict with Hamas in Gaza. He told reporters that his team would work to get Israel into the US visa waiver program.

Israeli PM calls US 'most reliable ally in the world,' outlines threat of ISIS, Hezbollah & Iranian militias

Bennet, meanwhile, told reporters that Israel "always stands together with the United States of America unequivocally." He thanked the US, stressing, "You’ve always stood up for us, especially during tough times, like a few months ago when thousands of rockets were being shot on Israeli towns and cities." Israel knows that it has "no better or more reliable ally" in the world than the United States of America, PM Bennet told reporters. He stressed the threat posed on Israel's security by ISIS on the southern border, Hezbollah on the northern border, Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and Iranian militias, outlining the US' contribution in fortifying Israel’s strategic advantage.