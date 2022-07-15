Biden Driving World To Brink Of Nuclear Conflict In 'proxy War' With Russia: Tulsi Gabbard

Biden’s administration is pushing the world to the brink of the nuclear conflict by waging a “proxy war” with Russia via weapons supply to the Ukraine, former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard warned. “The American people need to understand the seriousness of the situation that the Biden administration and leaders in Washington have put us in,” Gabbard said in an interview with American braodcaster Fox news.

She urged the American leadership to find a diplomatic path, cautioning the American citizens to focus on “the big picture and the great threat, which is the reality that this war is continuing to escalate.” Gabbard questioned $70 billion in aid to Ukraine approved by Biden administration that she said has prolonged and escalated the conflict. She opposed the supply of HIMARS and advanced weaponry for the Ukraine military to attack the Russian forces.

During his Israel visit, Biden justified the military aid package to Kyiv indefinitely, stating that it will ensure Russia "suffers a strategic failure".

Gabbard, although questioned Biden administration's geopolitical strategies including the barrage of sanctions on Moscow that caused highest inflation rate in US in more than 40 years. She and many other US lawmakers including senator Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) have opposed the $40 billion Ukraine aid package. “Investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea," Crenshaw remarked earlier.

“President Biden himself says he has no idea when or how it’s going to end, but we know where this escalation leads,” Gabbard told the broadcaster. “It leads us closer and closer to the brink of a nuclear war with Russia.”

US 'should pull out of NATO': Rep Greene

US should pull out of NATO instead of waging a proxy war with Russia, United States' Georgian Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier said in a controversial statement, holding Biden administrations' policies into account.

Sharing a piece that detailed the heightened tensions between US and Russia, and the Moscow's continuing threats against intergovernmental Western military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] against expansion, Greene said that the US has spearheaded a direct confrontation with Russia.