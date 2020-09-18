Joe Biden Launches Fresh Attack On Trump, Says 'he's Less Trusted Than Putin & Xi Jinping'

The United States Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on September 17 launched a scathing attack at Donald Trump saying that the Republican leader is trusted by fewer foreign nationals than Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden said that the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason that fewer people trust him than Putin and Xi Jinping.

The former vice-president's comment came during the CNN town hall in the Pennsylvania state on Thursday. Biden cited one of the polls by Pew Foundation as a source behind the information that Trump enjoys less trust among foreigners than Putin and Xi mainly because of his COVID-19 response. Under Trump's watch, nearly 2,00,000 American citizens have lost their lives due to the viral disease, which has resulted in more casualties than the 9/11 attacks, Iraq, and Vietnam war combined.

'Biggest threat'

Biden further promised more sanctions on Russia if it in any way tries to meddle in the upcoming US poll. Russia had reportedly interfered in the US election in 2016, which saw Trump take the highest seat in the country. US intelligence agencies have said that Russia, China, and Iran is actively seeking to influence the result of the US poll. Biden had earlier dubbed Russia as the "biggest threat" to the US election.

As per reports, Russia wants Trump to win the 2020 election, while China and Iran are seeking to destabilise his campaign because of his unpredictability, which has affected both the countries severely in the past four years of his tenure. "I've been doing this for a long time. I never ever thought I would see such a thoroughly totally irresponsible administration," Biden said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

