Biden Lambasted By Top Republican In Congress Over 'reckless Policy' Of Troop Withdrawal

As Taliban’s violence in Afghanistan continues to raise concerns across the globe, a top Republican in Congress has lambasted US President Joe Biden on August 12 for his “reckless policy” on the war-stricken country. In a statement on Thursday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell noted that Afghanistan is careening with “preventable disaster” as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers in the wake of violence by the insurgents, who have now captured most of the country and proceed towards Kabul. McConnell slammed Biden administration for being ‘naive’ and ‘absurd.’

Senate Republican leader said, “Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster. And the Administration’s surreal efforts to defend President Biden’s reckless policy are frankly humiliating.”

“The Biden Administration has reduced U.S. officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to spare our Embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul. Absurdly, naively, our government is arguing that bloodshed might hurt the Taliban’s international reputation, as if radical terrorists are anxious about their P.R.” he added.

Taliban 'doesn't believe in political statement'

McConnell also noted that the Taliban “doesn’t believe in a political settlement” while adding that the insurgents “want military victory and bloody retribution.” According to the top Republican in Congress, US President Biden and his team have a “proud superpower trying to fight atrocities and war crimes with plaintive tweets.” Expressing a disagreement with the US decision to withdraw American troops by August 31, McConnell called for the government to ‘adjust course quickly.’

McConnell said, “Unless President Biden adjusts course quickly, the Taliban is on track to secure a significant military victory. The latest news of a further drawdown at our Embassy and a hasty deployment of military forces seem like preparations for the fall of Kabul. President Biden’s decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975.”

“Here’s what should happen now. President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul….President Biden’s strategy has turned an imperfect but stable situation into a major embarrassment and a global emergency in a matter of weeks. President Biden is finding that the quickest way to end a war is to lose it. The costs and ramifications will echo across the world.”

IMAGE: AP

