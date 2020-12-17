Biden, Pence Set To Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations As Early As Next Week: Report

The 46th US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence of the outgoing administration are set to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations despite the threat of a giant snowstorm hindering the delivery efforts. As per the Associated Press report, while officials have revealed that Biden will receive his immunisation from the highly-infectious disease in front of the public as early as next week, White House has reportedly said that Pence and his wife, Karen will also be inoculated publicly this Friday.

While the world is moderately hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could finally control the pandemic that has rocked the world for a year, The United States recently recorded reportedly the deadliest day of the outbreak so far. As of December 17, in the last 24 hours, the US recorded over 3,019 deaths which is also the third-highest number of casualties due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the nation.

Read - AP Sources: Biden Picks Buttigieg As Transportation Chief

Read - Loeffler Declines To Rule Out Formal Protest Of Biden's Win

Biden to be vaccinated ‘sooner than later’

As anticipation continues about who’ll be immunised first and leaders try to instil confidence among people about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Biden on December 15 had said that US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has advised the President-elect to get COVID-19 immunisation “sooner than later”. Meanwhile, Biden has said that he wants to keep the frontline medical professionals as well as the vulnerable people to be the top priority to receive vaccine doses. But he also noted the importance of him being inoculated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

While Biden appears to get COVID-19 vaccine soon, it still remains unclear when will the outgoing US President Donald Trump will receive the same. But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on December 15 said that Trump will encourage all Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine. After reports emerged that Trump, US vice president Mike Pence and other White House officials will be receiving COVID-19 immunisation within few days, the US President had even clarified that some senior aides might have to “wait a little longer” for the vaccine. Now, on December 15, McEnany said in the news briefing that Trump will receive the inoculation once his team determines the same.

Read - Biden: Look Forward To Working With McConnell

Read - Biden Picks Deal-makers, Fighters For Climate, Energy Team