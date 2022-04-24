Biden Plans To Make US Military 'climate-friendly'; Vows To Spend 'billions' On Campaign

US President Joe Biden on Saturday unveiled plans to make the fleet of the United State military completely "climate-friendly." In what New York Post called a "rambling speech", Biden addressing his supporters in Seattle on Earth Day, also admitted that his personal fleet included an iconic Corvette which "does nothing but pollute." The 79-year-old President also expressed his readiness to fork over the cash to fight climate change.

Biden also vowed to invest a lump sum of money to ensure the campaign to create an eco-friendly military is successful. "Every vehicle, no I mean it. We are spending billions of dollars to do it," the US President said during his Earth Day remarks. Biden further informed that his administration has taken into consideration pulling off "tens of thousands" of diesel-powered busses and replacing them with electric ones, in a push to create a more sustainable and climate-friendly environment. "I think we are in one of those moments in world history, American history where we have reached the point (where) the crisis on the environment has become so obvious with the notable exception of the former President."

Biden fell short of offering detailed specifics as to how his administration planned to cut emissions and ensure lower fuel consumption of military machines like tanks, missile launchers, helicopters, and fighters jets. Referring to his '68 Corvette Stingray, he said despite being an "automobile buff...I dint drive it very much." He also went on to tell the Democrats assembled that he developed asthma due to his childhood spent in northern Delaware. “I have asthma and 80 per cent of the people who in fact we grew up with have asthma. That’s what you call a fenceline community. I understand what it’s like."

“When it came to spring, I mean it came the fall — this is the God’s truth — and you get in a car and there’s a little frost on the window, you turn on the windshield wiper, there’d be an oil slick, not a joke,” Biden said.

Biden starts online meme fest after 'thin air' handshake

Ever since Biden assumed office he has made to the centre of public faux pas with several unintended statements, sleeping at a public event, and now managing to become an internet meme after appearing to handshake with 'thin air. Videos of Biden's "invisible handshake" are making rounds on the internet. The viral video shows Biden turned back to the stage after finishing his address and "shaking hands with thin air and wandered about looking confused," Washington Free Beacon explained. The incident took place at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

Although, an independent fact check site PolitiFact claimed that "Biden was gesturing towards his audience, not shaking hands with 'thin air.'" Nevertheless, it was already too late for an explanation. The now-viral video has left netizens concerned about Biden's mental health and well-being.

(Image: AP)