Biden Promises To Be An ‘ally Of Light', Says Trump Has Cloaked America In 'darkness'

As Joe Biden accepted his Democratic White House nomination on August 20, in his speech he slammed US President Donald Trump and said that he has ‘cloaked’ America in darkness for much too long. On the last day of Democratic National Convention (DNC), Biden said that Trump has unleashed ‘too much anger, too much fear, too much division’. The 77-year-old also gave his ‘word’ to be an ‘ally of light, not the darkness’.

May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light joined the battle for the soul of the nation. pic.twitter.com/Pdk8c75ATr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Biden went on to accuse Trump of having ‘failed’ in his most basic duty to the nation. The 77-year-old said that the President has ‘failed to protect us, failed to protect America’. Biden urged citizens to chose ‘hope over fear’, ‘facts over fiction’ and ‘fairness over privilege’. He further added that it is time for Americans to come together and overcome the ‘season of darkness’.

He said, “We can choose a path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, more divided, a path of shadow and suspicion. Or, or, we can choose a different path and together take this chance to heal, to reform, to unite. A path of hope and light. This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America going to look like for a long, long time”.

Biden vows to ‘heal’ America

The former US Vice President vowed to unite an America torn by the crisis. He vowed to heal a country crippled by a deadly pandemic and economic catastrophe. He attacked Trump and said that he is a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cosies up to dictators and fan the flames of hate and division. He added that the current president has failed in his ‘most basic duty to the nation’ and concluded his speech by saying, “This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme’.

In his speech, Biden pointed to the public health emergency and the severe economic fallout. The overriding theme of Biden’s speech was a message of hope and unity. If the 77-year-old wins the November Presidential elections, he would become the oldest president ever elected.

