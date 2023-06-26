US-India Ties 'most Consequential', Reiterates Biden; PM Modi Has This To Say

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, President Joe Biden on Sunday reiterated that the friendship between America and India is among the most consequential partnerships globally and has now turned out to be stronger and more dynamic than ever. Responding to the US President, Prime Minister Modi affirmed the power of friendship between the two nations. In PM Modi's historic three-day State visit, India and America signed several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space, and trade with an aim to further elevate their partnership.

Biden says 'US-India friendship most consequential'

President Biden took to Twitter and shared a video showcasing glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit. "The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever," he wrote.

In the video, the US President stated that he has long believed that ties between India and US will be one of the defining relationships as both nations' Constitutions are bound with the same phrase: "We the people". He added that both nations share democratic values and want people everywhere to have the opportunity to live in dignity. "This is a cornerstone of this essential partnership between India and the US. And that is why I know the friendship between our nations is only going to grow as we face the future together," he said.

In response to Biden's tweet, PM Modi asserted that the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable. "I fully agree with you, POTUS, Joe Biden. The friendship between our countries is a force for global good. It will make the planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21. A day later, he received a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden in Washington DC. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi's address to the US Congress and a State dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.