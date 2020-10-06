Biden Hopes To 'hear & Answer' Question 'before An Interruption' At Next Debate With Trump

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he hopes he’ll at least have an opportunity to hear the question and answer them directly ‘before there’s an interruption’ at the next debate. While speaking at the NBC News town hall, Biden said that he got ‘frustrated’ during the September 29 debate. He even added that he regrets calling the US President Donald Trump ‘a clown’ and instead should have said “this is a clown undertaking”.

Biden noted that the moderator of the first presidential debate, Chris Wallace, had said that Trump had interrupted Biden or Wallace 158 times. The Democratic leader said, “I was trying to figure out how I could possibly have him respect a debate, the moderator, and get us an opportunity to speak”. Biden added that the one thing that became ‘absolutely clear’ was that Trump didn’t want to answer any of the questions and he did not want to talk about substance.

READ: Trump Removes Mask On White House Balcony

The first face-off between Trump and Biden in Case Western University’s campus was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and ‘clown’. The debate started out quite civilly, however, within minutes, it devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?” Overall the debate was a chaotic and unusually bitter first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Biden leads over Trump after 1st debate

Trump, who returned to the White House on October 5 after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for coronavirus, now intends to participate in the next presidential debate scheduled on October 15 in Miami, Florida. With less than a month until the US presidential election, recent polls show Trump behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden and left scrambling even harder by his hospitalisation to catch up.

READ: Biden Wants Trump To Broadcast Right Virus Message

According to Wall Street Journal poll, Biden’s national lead over Republican leader Donald Trump increased to 14 percentage points after September 29 presidential debate. The former vice president now has the backing of 53 per cent of those surveyed, while 39 per cent backed the US President. The recent poll released on October 4 is Biden’s highest jump in point percentage since he entered the race.

The poll was conducted two days after the disorderly and chaotic debate. The recent survey showed a six-point jump for Biden from a September 20 poll. According to WSJ, the biggest declines for the US President were among seniors and suburban women, who are now backing Biden.

(Image: AP)

READ: Trump Still Infected With COVID-19, Removes Mask After Returning To White House

READ: Vaunted White House Virus Testing Couldn't Protect Trump