Biden Says Situation In Myanmar Poses Threat To National Security & US Foreign Policy

As Myanmar continues to witness mass protests since the military seized control a year ago, United States President Joe Biden stated that the political crisis in the junta-ruled nation presents a national security danger to Washington and constitutes a national emergency. “The situation in and in relation to Burma, and in particular the February 1, 2021 coup... continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said as per the statement issued by the White House. “For this reason, the national emergency declared on February 10, 2021, must continue in effect beyond February 10, 2022," he added.

The US President formally prolonged the national emergency for another year and sent a notification to Congress about it. It is to mention that due to the ongoing turmoil in the nation, the US imposed sanctions on at least three prominent Myanmar judiciary officials on February 1. The US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) placed restrictions on at least seven individuals and two firms associated with Myanmar's military Junta regime as part of a joint effort with the United Kingdom and Canada.

Myanmar's security forces have killed nearly 114 youngsters: Farhan Haq

Since the military coup last year, Myanmar's security forces have killed nearly 114 youngsters, which include 18 in January alone, said Deputy Spokesperson for the UN chief Farhan Haq, adding that the number of injured children was substantially higher. Haq notified Myanmar's security personnel of their responsibilities under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Myanmar adopted in 2019.

Reviewing the current scenario in Myanmar, UN Chief António Guterres had earlier expressed "solidarity" with the citizens of Myanmar and urged for the restoration of a democratic and inclusive country. Guterres has also highlighted many difficulties that have developed as a result of the ruling military junta, including rising violence and poverty, violations of human rights, and disregard for deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Unrest in Myanmar

The Myanmar military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, sparking national unrest. The military claimed it had no choice but to intervene since the ruling party had committed electoral fraud. It even arrested prominent leaders, including democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi.

As per the UN, Burmese security forces have killed over 1,000 people and jailed hundreds more during a crackdown on protests and demonstrations that have disrupted the country's fragile democracy and drawn worldwide criticism. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, stated in a recent statement that the fighting has escalated over the past month, with more reports of army incursions across Myanmar, particularly in the northwest and southeast areas.

(Image: AP)