Biden Seals His Presidential Victory With Over 270 Electoral College Votes In US Congress

US President-elect Joe Biden sealed his electoral victory after gaining 270 electoral college votes on Monday, December 14. Although the 77-year-old Democrat was already projected to surge past the magic mark, an addition of 55 votes from California electors took his total vote count to 302. The US Congress is now waiting for Hawaii electors to cast their vote before formally accepting the results on January 6.

According to AP, all the electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions in the order of the day. The sealed ballots would now go to Washington where they will be tallied and sent to Congress.

'Their victory was already clear'

.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris’ victory was already clear. The electoral college has now made it even more official. Republicans who continue to deny this victory aren’t just burying their heads in the sand—they’re threatening our democracy. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 14, 2020

The election meeting that mattered today: Arizona’s Presidential Electors met to cast Arizona’s eleven electoral votes for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/3nPfZKFC5C — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) December 14, 2020

In the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, electors gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in person whereas Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed," Biden said in remarks prepared for an evening speech. "We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal."

Incumbent President Donald Trump has said on December 13 that his fight to challenge the results of the November 3 presidential polls is "not over", ahead of formal certification of the election results in favour of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump and his allies have filed multiple lawsuits claiming "electoral fraud".

(Image Credits: AP)