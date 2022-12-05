Biden Slams Trump For Saying Parts Of US Constitution Should Be ‘terminated’

The US President Biden's White House has rebuked Donald Trump after he stated that the US constitution should be "terminated" over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. One of the spokespersons of the White House, Andrew Bate called the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, and said, “You cannot only love America when you win.” Whereas, Trump has been criticizing the Biden administration for quite a long time now. He has continued to claim that Biden won key states through electoral fraud, a lie that fuelled the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

A White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates said, “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” reported The Guardian.

Donald Trump slammed again

On this new critical statement by Trump, many have reacted, a Democratic US senator from Hawaii, Brian Schatz said, “Trump just called for the suspension of the constitution and it is the final straw for zero Republicans, especially the ones who call themselves constitutional conservatives.” Whereas, John Bolton, George W Bush’s UN ambassador who became Trump’s third national security adviser, said, “No American conservative can agree with Donald Trump’s call to suspend the constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all real conservatives must oppose his 2024 campaign for president,” reported the Guardian.

Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, by more than 7m votes and by 306-232 in the electoral college and since then he has been a critic of Democratic. Situations got worse after the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021, in which more than 950 people have been charged, including far-right pro-Trump groups. He was banned from social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter, after the Capitol riot and has not yet returned despite the Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has revived his Twitter account. His last tweet was on January 8, 2021, the account was suspended permanently.

He has been more active on Truth Social which is his own social media platform and on Saturday he said, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the constitution,” reported the Guardian. Further, he added, an “unprecedented fraud requires an unprecedented cure”.

Trump has been the only declared candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024 and has also faced so much criticism from his own party, Republicans, and the pro-Republican media support since the mid-term elections in which many of his endorsed candidates lost. However, the Republicans took the House of Representatives but only with a marginal difference and failed in the Senate.