US President Joe Biden on Thursday snubbed the journalists rudely at the press conference following the 2-day NATO Summit in Madrid. Showing the journalists his back as they shouted questions, Biden arrogantly quipped, "I’m out of here." Having answered only a few questions from a pre-determined list, Biden appeared annoyed, as he was requested by the reporters that they would be quick with the questionnaire. "There’s no such thing as a quick one. I’m out of here," Biden yelled, walking away from the podium leaving the reporters confused and surprised. He raced out of sight as reporters kept shouting, "Mr. President.."

Biden had earlier, at the start of the conference, appeared composed as he had expected a pre-determined list of questions. "I’ll be happy to take your questions, and the first question, I’m told, is Darlene Superville from the Associated Press," he said during the presser, reading from a paper. He referred to the content several times when questioned by the reporters, eventually losing his cool. At one point, the president of the United States read out loud the instructions written on the paper.

In his third press conference of 2022, 9th since he took office 18 months ago, Biden answers 18 minutes of questions then abruptly just says "There's no such thing as a quick one. I'm out of here" and flees as the press pool shouts questions. pic.twitter.com/SHVcAtoksl — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) June 30, 2022

Biden reads instructions on paper: 'YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello'

"YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants" and "YOU take YOUR seat," he announced at the podium. He then abruptly terminated the conference, running away from the reporters, murmuring that he would ask Congress to end the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade to protect women's right to abortion. He had managed to answer a reporter on what executive actions he may take.

"The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was," Biden told reporters. "I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that." "And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, we should require an exception to the filibuster for this action," he furthermore added.

This wouldn't be the first that the US president has left the reporters aghast due to conduct at the conference. During one such presser, Biden mistakenly claimed that nuclear-capable North Korea has "stood with the US" against Russia, and supported America’s coordinated sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime. Speaking during the commencement address in presence of the graduates at the Naval Academy, Biden appeared to make a gaffe, as he implied that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has sided with the US on the decision to isolate Moscow's Putin, leaving his spectators puzzled.

North Korea was among the four countries that voted against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war.

On one other occasion, during his State of the Union address, Biden incorrectly referred to Ukrainians as "Iranians." ''Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,'' the US president said, expressing outrage, and prompting reactions from Iranian Twitter. US Vice President Kamala Harris, at that point, was heard mouthing the proper word, 'Ukrainians, Ukrainians.' Biden had also earlier mispronounced the US Supreme Court nominee's name on the gaffe-laden day. He deviated from the script during the nomination of Judge Brown Jackson, saying, "America is a great nation. I was in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, when I was Vice President. I don't know that for a fact."