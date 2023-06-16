Biden To 'build Railroad From Pacific All The Way Across Indian Ocean' Or Is He?

Why you're reading this: United States (US) President Joe Biden, known for his occasional blunders, made another mistake this week while discussing his administration's intentions to construct a railway extending from the Pacific Ocean "all the way across" the Indian Ocean.

Social media users swiftly began circulating Biden's comment, ridiculing it as a "bold initiative". Numerous critics shared videos of his remarks, which have amassed millions of views. The President delivered this speech during the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner on Wednesday.

According to his remarks published by the White House, Biden said, "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in - in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world. I can go on, but I'm not. I'm going off-script. I'm going to get in trouble."

Watch the video:

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

What was the reaction?

As Biden proceeded with his speech, there was a momentary outbreak of laughter from the audience. Once the clip of this incident surfaced on social media, a deluge of reactions quickly followed.

"Put grandpa to bed," Republican Party, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone, tweeted.

Put Grandpa to bed https://t.co/kGZtLxVJuu — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 15, 2023

"That is going to be a heck of a railroad," said another tweet by GOP consultant Matt Whitlock. "Can't wait to take a train to India for my next business trip! Should be great," another user said on Twitter.

This is not the first time that the sitting US president has said something that sparked the internet's interest. Several months ago, during a speech to the Canadian Parliament, Biden inadvertently commended China instead of Canada.

"Today, I applaud China for stepping up," the 80-year-old President said during his visit to Canada, before immediately correcting himself and adding, "Excuse me, I applaud Canada... You can tell what I'm thinking - about China. I won't get into that yet."

The mistake occurred while he was discussing Canadian migration policies.