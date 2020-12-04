Biden To Call For 100 Days Of Mask-wearing, Hopes To 'see Significant Reduction' In COVID

President-elect Joe Biden on December 3 said that he will ask all citizens to wear masks for the first 100 days after he acquires the White House following the inauguration day on January 20, 2021. While talking to CNN for the first time after November 3, the winner of US Election 2020 indicated how he is willing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic especially when the deaths and daily cases are reaching a record high. Saying that he will not give “forever” to American to wear masks, Biden assured that the United States will see a significant reduction in the outbreak once that happens.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction," Biden said for the first time in the interview with Tapper.

Both Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be taking part in the first joint interview since winning the election at a time when they are aggressively building their administration and outlining the policy priorities that will dominate the White House for the next four years after Donald Trump. Biden indicated his start approach towards the COVID-19 pandemic from that of the incumbent when the deaths and cases of the highly-infectious disease reached highest levels recorded till date.

Meanwhile, Trump is seen sidelining the health crisis and making the baseless claims of ‘election fraud’ his primary concern. But the president-elect has chosen to talk about the economy, COVID-19 and climate crisis as the key issues.

Biden to push stimulus bill, undo Trump's efforts

From pushing a fresh stimulus bill to taking a series of executive actions while undoing Trump's efforts, Biden has already started planning initial actions to take in the first 100 days. As per CNN report, his agenda for the initial days as the president would be focussed on two areas, the passage of the broad economic aid package and executive actions supporting his mandate.

The media outlet cited both aides close to Biden and the outside groups to state that the 46th US President will be launching an economic recovery along with tackling racial inequality with most priority. As soon as the Democrat takes over the White Houe, he will have to handle the challenge of public health, economic and health crisis. Therefore, reportedly, his team will be working on the politically fraught mass vaccination campaigns. Earlier, the president-elect had already assured that his team will ensure recovery for all Americans.

