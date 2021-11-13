Biden To Hold Virtual Meet With Jinping On Nov 15, Be Clear About Concerns With China: WH

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month, White House said as both the leaders continue to trade barbs over various issues. In a statement, President Biden’s office said that the upcoming meeting is scheduled for November 15 with an aim to manage competition between the geopolitical rivals as well as bolster cooperation in areas of mutual interest. "Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House said.

The bilateral meet will also see Biden clearly and candidly expressing his concerns with China. While Biden has refrained from repeating former US President Donald Trump's 'China Virus' rhetoric, he has slammed the communist nation for its coercive measures on Hong Kong and Taiwan, and also for jeopardising America's national security.

"Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align. Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," a White House statement read.

China does not respect US anymore: Trump

Meanwhile, former American President Trump said that the communist country does not respect the US anymore. In September, the Republican leader held two telephonic conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping triggering speculations of a rift. However, the White House later clarified that it was a regular discussion about the ongoing market competition between the two countries.

However, Trump, speaking to Fox News, asserted that he didn’t think that the incumbent Biden administration was effective when it came to matters related to China. “We have shown such weakness to China,” he reckoned. Furthermore, asserting that the current situation in the country was "sad", Trump said that China respected America during his presidential tenure. However, the situation has altered now. Interestingly, Trump has previously said that he was mulling to run for the seat of President in the 2024 US Polls.

(File Image: AP)