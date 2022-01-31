The legitimacy that the Taliban seek is impossible to consider until US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was held hostage two years ago in Afghanistan, is released, said United States State Department Ned Price on Sunday. On the second anniversary of Frerichs’ kidnapping, Price also said that US Navy veteran’s release has been raised by the US in every meeting with the Taliban. The US State Department spokesperson said, “Tomorrow marks two years since the U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was taken hostage.”

Price said, “Mark is a civil engineer who was helping with construction projects for the benefit of the Afghan people when he was taken captive. Despite his innocence, he remains held hostage by the Taliban and its affiliates.”

“The United States has raised Mark’s case in every meeting with the Taliban, and we have been clear that the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider while they hold a U.S. citizen hostage. His release is among our core, non-negotiable priorities. We will continue to send a clear message to Taliban leadership: immediately and safely release Mark and disavow the practice of hostage-taking,” he added.

Biden called for US Navy veteran's release

Additionally, US President Joe Biden on Sunday also called for the Taliban to “immediately release” Frerichs, who is believed to be the last American hostage by the militants. In a statement, Biden said, “Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice. The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

“To Mark, and to all the Americans being held hostage and wrongfully detained overseas, and to all their families and friends who are enduring the nightmare of their absence: know that my administration will continue to work steadfastly until every American being unjustly held against their will comes home,” US President added.

It is to note that Biden’s statement came as Afghanistan is rocked with a humanitarian crisis following US withdrawal in August along with other nations. Taliban took over control of the country on 15 August and the former government toppled with foreign nations freezing Afghan assets. Following the US President's statement, Frerichs’ sister, Charlene Cakora said that her family was “grateful” for Biden’s words. According to The Guardian, she also said, “But what we really want is to have Mark home…We know the president has options in front of him to make that happen and hope Mark’s safe return will become a priority for him personally.”

(Image: AP)

