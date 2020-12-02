Biden To Push Fresh Stimulus Bill, Undo Trump Administration's Efforts In First 100 Days

As president-elect Joe Biden will soon enter the White House to replace the outgoing administration of Donald Trump, his team is already gearing up for the first actions of the Democratic leader. From pushing a fresh stimulus bill to taking a series of executive actions while undoing Trump's efforts, Biden has already started planning initial actions to take in the first 100 days. Biden will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021, and as per CNN report, his agenda for the initial days as the president would be focussed on two areas, the passage of the broad economic aid package and executive actions supporting his mandate.

The media outlet cited both aides close to Biden and the outside groups to state that the 46th US President will be launching an economic recovery along with tackling racial inequality with most priority. As soon as the Democrat takes over the White Houe, he will have to handle the challenge of public health, economic and health crisis. Therefore, reportedly, his team will be working on the politically fraught mass vaccination campaigns. Earlier, the president-elect had already assured that his team will ensure recovery for all Americans.

Let me be clear, with this team and the others who we will add in the weeks ahead, we will create a recovery for all and get this economy moving again,” Biden said at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We will create jobs, raise incomes, reduce drugs prices, advance racial equity across the economy, and restore the backbone of this country - the middle class. Our message to everyone struggling right now is this, help is on the way,” he said.

Biden's inauguration to have smaller crowds

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January is expected to have smaller crowds and more social distancing. According to the NY Times, Biden’s team has signalled that the 46th President wants a very different kind of inauguration. Even though the stage being built on the West Front of the Capitol can hold around 1,600 spectators, Biden’s inaugural committee hinted at the looming balancing act between health and politics and said that Biden has indicated that his inauguration ceremony will not be business as usual.

