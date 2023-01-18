Biden, Trump Or DeSantis? Survey Reveals Latest Trend In Race For US Presidency In 2024

In the 2024 presidential elections, US President Joe Biden would lose to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tells the new polls conducted in the first week of January 2023, reported Sputnik citing the WPA Intelligence poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is more of a tough competitor for Biden than compared to former US President Donald Trump, who announced his campaign in November 2022.

Of the three, Biden, Trump, and DeSantis, only Trump has announced his commitment to run in the Presidential elections in 2024. On the other hand, Joe Biden has said he intends to run if physically and mentally able and has not made an official declaration yet. Whereas a possible third contender, DeSantis's announcement is expected later this year.

What do these latest trends say?

The 8-page poll report which had 1,035 voters shared that 49% of the voters preferred Biden to his predecessor. Whereas if the voter has to choose between Biden and DeSantis, then the Florida governor would beat the current president by 42% to 45%, as per the poll results.

One of the questions asked about voters’ unfavorable opinions of the trio in which the Former US President Donald Trump won with the highest rating of 60%, this was followed by the current President Joe Biden who had 55% of the voting, and then comes DeSantis, whose unfavourable rating was the lowest at 38%. According to this poll result, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the most favoured person by the voters.

The survey has been conducted in a detailed manner and it has a total of 20 questions. In this short scientific survey, the voters were also asked some demographic questions such as their political support for Republicans and Democrats which tells you that 37% of voters were republican while 35% of them were democrat. They also asked voters questions related to their highest level of education, their household income, their race or ethnicity, etc.