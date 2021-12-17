United States President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated his call for Americans to “get boosters” as the world ramps up restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant. Taking to Twitter, Biden said whether it is six months after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna’s jab, or Johnson & Johnson’s single shot, the US citizens should get booster shots as experts across the world move to increase protection against the “highly-mutated variant”.

Six months out from your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot or two months out from your Johnson & Johnson shot?



Get your booster. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 17, 2021

US President’s latest call for citizens to get booster shots came after on Thursday, he said, “I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase.”

Following a meet with the COVID-19 response team, Biden said, “For unvaccinated, we are looking at winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm. But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period. "

“Number two, booster shots work. Three, boosters are free, safe, and convenient,” he also said.

60 million people in US have been ‘boosted’: Biden

On 16 December, Biden also informed that around 60 million people have already received the booster shots and called on the remaining citizens to do the same in order to prevent any drastic surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the new variant. He said, “About 60 million people have one — have been boosted. So, go get your shot today. Go get boosted if you’ve had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time. It’s time. It’s past time.”

US President Biden also said, “Get your booster shot. It’s critically important. And if you haven’t — if you haven’t gotten your booster shot, get your first shot.”

