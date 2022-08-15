Biden Wants Regime Change In Russia & Removal Of Vladimir Putin, Claims Ex-congresswoman

US President Joe Biden has been exploiting the conflict in Ukraine to push for a regime change in Moscow and feed the military-industrial complex, former US representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News on Aug 14. According to Gabbard, the allies of the United States in Europe "are the price as Biden builds his “New World Order".

“It’s not about the people of Ukraine or ‘protecting democracy’,” Gabbard said, blaming the Biden administration. “This is about regime change in Russia and exploiting this war to strengthen NATO and feed the military-industrial complex.”

In her televised remarks, the former US Congresswoman from Hawaii derided the Biden administration for what she labelled anti-Russia rhetorics and the sanctions that "not only hurt the US and Europe but Russia rakes in record energy profits."

“Europe is in a massive energy crisis right now,” she stated, citing record power prices in France, public lighting cutbacks and impending heating shortages in Germany, and restrictions on home and business energy usage in the UK and Spain. Why is all this happening?” Gabbard was asked. “Because of Joe Biden’s sanctions, which are nothing short of a modern-day siege. This is a supply problem that Joe Biden created, one that Russia is now profiting from," the former Congresswoman replied.

Biden pushing world to ' brink of nuclear catastrophe': Gabbard

Gabbard opposed the sanctions packages imposed in retaliation to Russia's war in Ukraine, saying these multiple rounds of economic sanctions have hurt the economy of EU member states, and the US, causing the energy crisis. She noted that the US has also ended imports of Russian oil and gas and convinced the EU to a phased withdrawal from Russia’s energy exports. This was done as the European countries refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles mentioned in the contracts that Moscow had demanded. EU's sanctions impeded the maintenance of gas pipelines, and the bloc depends on Russia for around 40% of its gas, said Gabbard. This has caused energy costs and inflation.

“To Joe Biden, it’s even about bringing about a new world order. ‘We’ve got to lead it,’ he says, and he’s trying to do just that, even if it means bringing us to the brink of nuclear catastrophe," said the former US congresswoman.

Earlier, United States Georgian Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene similarly denounced the Biden administration, stating that the US should pull out of NATO instead of waging a proxy war with Russia. Sharing a piece that detailed the heightened tensions between US and Russia, and the latter's threats against intergovernmental Western military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] expansion, Greene said that the US has spearheaded conflict with Russia since the Moscow troops launched an all out military assault on Ukraine's territories.