Biden Warns Texas, Florida Guv To 'get Out Of The Way' If They Can't Help Stop COVID-19

Amid a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, US President Joe Biden on August 3 urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas - hub of new cases - to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or “get out of the way”. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed strict COVID-19 restrictions and even issued an order blocking mask mandate in the state’s schools. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, on the other hand, issued an order last spring that would impose fines for mask mandates.

On Tuesday, without referring to the two men by name, Biden said, “Some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, and they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it”.

"I say to these governors ... if you're not going to help, at least get out of the way,” the US President added.

When asked if DeSantis and Abbott were making calls that harmed their citizens, Biden said, “I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents”. It is worth mentioning that earlier this week, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients had told reporters that one in three new coronavirus cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas in the past week. Separately, White House spokeswomen Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration was in discussions with both states about offering help to address the problem.

US to continue to give millions of doses away

Meanwhile, during the same press conference, Biden also said that the US donation of vaccines outstripped efforts by other countries. He said the United States would continue to give tens of millions of doses away across the summer. Biden added, “And we're trying toby the way, it's free. We're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can”.

According to a press release, the US President went on to say that during his trip to Europe in June, he had announced that the US would purchase a ground-breaking 500 million doses of Pfizer and donate to nearly a hundred low-and middle-income countries that don't have the vaccine. “Those doses will start to ship at the end of this month,” he said. Biden also said that the US announced to donate 80 million doses of its own vaccine to supply across the globe and it has already begun. He added that Washington has shipped over 110 million doses of its vaccines to 65 countries, which are among the hardest-hit in the world.

