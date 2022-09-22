In the latest bizarre incident, US President Joe Biden again shocked the world as he exhibited peculiar actions at a public conference. After addressing the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York, Biden appeared lost on the stage. As he turned to leave the podium, the 79-year-old President stopped and was "lost in space".

Moreover, he was also seen speaking something which was not clearly audible amid applause from the audience. According to the statement released by the White House, the President attended the Global Fund Conference and announced to donate $1 billion for every $2 billion committed by the rest of the world.

"These investments, working in tandem and further amplifying the work of the Global Fund, have helped turn HIV/AIDS around and develop the world’s first vaccine for malaria," Biden announced saying nearly 1.2 million US citizens are living with the viral infection.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

However, netizens have been not satisfied with the announcement and took a jibe at his health condition. "Man looks completely terrified and unaware of what the hell is going on. Like he's looking for someone to help him," wrote one user. Meanwhile, Mark Meuser, Candidate for US Senate for California Constitutional and Election Law Attorney, took to Twitter and said it was painful to watch the President in this condition and added he should discharge the Presidential powers. "Hollywood has been writing movies for decades on section 4 of the 25th Amendment. If there has ever been a time when the “President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” … this appears to be the time," he stressed. "Simply sad, but I no longer have any hope he has the mental facilities to walk off a stage without an escort," wrote another user.

Ex-White house physician calls Biden unfit for office

Claiming that POTUS is struggling with cognitive issues, a former White House physician earlier in July claimed the incumbent Joe Biden will not complete his full term as he believes his "mind is too far gone". White House physician turned Texas congressman Ronny Jackson took to the microblogging site and ascertained that Biden is facing severe age-related ailments and hence the completion of the full term could not be expected from the 46th US President. In his Twitter post, the medic opined that the incumbent President is not fit for the job and he should resign.

Watch: Some of the bizarre incidents of Biden

Notably, Biden has been topping the headlines for making bizarre mistakes in public. During the presidential elections campaign last year, one of the videos shared by Donald Trump Jr. showed President Biden producing a strange sound in the middle of a talk show. According to some media reports published last year, the sound was that of a fart and possibly a very wet one. British online newspaper, The Independent on May 28, 2020, published a report in which the publication claimed Biden was talking about the economic recovery from coronavirus and the need for financial help and while saying this, he suddenly produced a bizarre noise that sounded very much similar to a fart.

An unfortunate metaphor for the Biden presidency 😴 😴 😴 pic.twitter.com/KTpMK6dKvA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 1, 2021

Again!!!!🙄🙄😁😇

Joe Biden turned and appeared to shake hands with 'thin air' after receiving the Medal of Honour in Israel.#JoeBiden #Biden #Handshake #Israel pic.twitter.com/NiMW4D0OAP — Ajeet Kumar (@Ajeet1994) July 14, 2022

Apart from this, Biden was also filmed taking a nap in between the UN Climate Summit. During the Summit, a man who was reportedly a security officer came to Biden and probably asked him to wake up. Recently, during his visit to Israel, he is being mocked online after seemingly attempting to shake hands with nobody. In April, he publically referred to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin as US Secretary of State. It is to be noted that currently, Antony Blinken is holding the post of US secretary of state.

Image: AP